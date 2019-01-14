LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky had the biggest rise in the weekly Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Cats moved up six spots to number 12 after home wins over Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. UK plays at Georgia Tuesday night at 7:00 pm looking to go 3-1 in the SEC.
The top five remained the same in this week's poll. Duke followed by Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Gonzaga.
Indiana moved down three spots to number 25 and then lost its third straight Big Ten game, 66-51 at home against Nebraska Monday night. Louisville was tops among those others receiving votes while the team they blew out Saturday, North Carolina moved down one spot to 13th.
The U of L women bounced back from Thursday's defeat at number one Notre Dame to beat Georgia Tech 61-44 at the KFC Yum! Center Sunday. The Cards went from number two to number four in this week's AP women's poll. Notre Dame remained at the top while Baylor and UConn are tied for second.
