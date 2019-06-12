LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Central Hardin softball team was in Lexington, ready to get the state tournament started June 7, when the opening quarterfinal was first delayed, then postponed. For a week.
KHSAA officials, seeing continued rain in the weekend forecast, opted to push the event back to Friday rather than trying to stop and start for multiple days.
The extra week of practice provided some extra challenges for Central Hardin coach Jamie Goodman.
"It's been difficult," Goodman said. "You've got to keep them enthused, keep them on the right track. I think the biggest thing is we haven't gotten to play a game for two weeks. We actually had to do a little intrasquad scrimmage in practice yesterday. You're kind of hoping nobody gets hurt. You're grimacing every time something happens."
"You're so ready for the state, and then you're back to practicing," junior shortstop Emily Bryant added. "We just have to come focused and do what we need to do."
Bryant was one of several players who had to adjust to different roles when Goodman changed the batting lineup and switched players into different positions on defense about two-thirds of the way through the season.
The Lady Bruins have won 11 straight since.
"I think we understood that he was doing what he needs to do for the team to be successful," senior center fielder Peyton Beger said. "I think we all took it well."
This is the seventh state tournament appearance for Central Hardin (35-7) under Goodman and the team's fifth in a row. Its best previous finish was fifth. They open at 10:00 AM Friday in the quarterfinals of the now single-elimination tourney against Pendleton County at UK's John Cropp Stadium.
