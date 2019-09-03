CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- For Justin Boser, it was a chance to get back closer to family.
His wife is from Oldham County, and his grandfather was part of the first graduating class at Clarksville High School in 1959. But that doesn't mean accepting his first head coaching job was an easy decision.
"After the interview, I was headed home," Boser said. "It's a two-hour drive home, and I got to thinking, 'They're going to offer me this job, and I know this is going to be a challenge.' I had many people telling me to stay away from it. But I wasn't looking for something that was gonna be a turnkey operation. I wanted to be able to put my name on something, and this just seemed like the right fit for me and my family to be able to move down here and be closer to my wife's side of the family. And it's just been an awesome experience."
Boser had been the offensive coordinator at Lebanon High School in central Indiana for four seasons. He accepted the job, and in his first year, 2018, Clarksville went 0-10 for the fourth straight season. But things were changing.
"Our mentality has improved," junior quarterback Keyshawn Minor said. "Our work ethic has improved. The coaching system has been better."
Senior offensive lineman and linebacker Konnor Sowers had been through the down times.
"Teams that were OK losing," Sowers said. "I wasn't."
Boser credits his assistant coaches for the turnaround as well as instilling a new attitude and a sense of discipline among the team. No more missing practices. He's also been able to get a few more players to come out for the team.
The Generals had a near miss in week one this season, falling 21-20 to Scottsburg. It all came together last Friday with a 54-18 pounding of Eastern High School from Pekin. That ended the losing streak at 46 games.
"We kind of tensed up, because we had this hanging over our heads," Boser said. "We addressed it at halftime with the players. 'We gotta go out and keep playing our game and playing for one another.' And to their credit, they came out and really did a good job in the second half, and we were really able to thoroughly enjoy the win."
The players seemed to take in stride. One win is not the goal.
"I didn't get all hyped about it, because I want to win more," Minor said. "I don't want to just take the first win and then leave. I want to win as much as possible. I don't want to win just one time and 'hurray.'"
"We didn't play for one win," Sowers added. "We're playing for multiple. I told coach I was upset. We didn't score enough. The goal was 70."
Aiming high, the Generals bid for back-to-back wins when they visit Charlestown on Friday night.
