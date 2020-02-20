Cartersville, Ill. (WDRB) -- Will he play for the Cardinals or not? That is a question being pondered by Louisville fans about the top recruit in the 2020 signing class. Jay Scrubb won't make that decision until after this current season.
A Junior College All-American, Scrubb is averaging 21 points a game in his second season at John A. Logan College, hoping to lead the Volunteers deep into the National Junior College tournament next month. The 6'6" Trinity High School grad signed with Louisville in November but has expressed interest in going straight to the NBA and they have reciprocated.
Twenty-nine NBA teams have visited this season and Scrubb is listed as a 2nd-round choice in several mock drafts.
"I just try to focus on the season," said Scrubb of his pending decision. "I'm committed to Louisville right now. That's what I'm looking forward to. When the season ends, if the NBA is an option, me and my family will talk about that. For right now it's all about finishing the Logan season for me."
"I couldn't fathom a more and special situation than a kid growing up in Louisville and getting to play for Louisville," said John A. Logan Head Coach Kyle Smithpeters. "Those situations don't come along very often and deep down Jay understands that."
Smithpeters actually played with the last Louisville-area player in this situation. Donta Smith starred at Oldham County High School, then went to Southeastern Illinois Junior College. He signed with U of L but opted to go straight to the NBA. Smith was drafted early in the 2nd round by the Atlanta Hawks in 2004, then played two seasons in the NBA and is still playing overseas. He had this advice for Scrubb when the two met while playing over the summer.
"Just stay focused, don't let anybody rush me into a decision," Scrubb said he was told by Smith. "Make the decision that's best for me."
"It's a very valuable lesson for Jay," said Smithpeters of getting to meet Smith. "Things you can do, maybe shouldn't do and how things turn out."
Scrubb said he watches Louisville whenever he can and tries to picture ways in which he could help the team. He is also part of a group text with his former Trinity teammate and current Cardinal Freshman David Johnson. "Every day I try to talk to my man. We communicate on the daily."
When asked if Johnson is one of many trying to persuade him to become a Cardinal, Scrubb added, "He's not pimpin' me at all. He's saying do whatever I want to do. If the opportunity is there, take it. But he would love for me to be at Louisville.
I don't think he's alone in that sentiment.
