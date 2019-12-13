LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum paid a visit to one of his former University of Louisville players, who is now doing some coaching of his own. Crum sat for a brief chat with James "Boo" Brewer at halftime of the Bardstown-Trinity game Friday night at the home of the Shamrocks.
Brewer is the head coach of his alma mater, Bardstown High School, and his Tigers held off a late rally to beat Trinity 46-42 to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Rocks are also now 3-2. Louisville commit J.J. Traynor had a pair of 3-pointers in the first half and back-to-back dunks in the third quarter to help push the Tigers into the lead. They were led in scoring by guard Jarel Montgomery with 15 points.
In other Full Court Prep action Friday, top-ranked Male won at Butler 63-48 and Floyd Central remained unbeaten with a 52-48 win over rival New Albany. Junior Jake Heidbreder led the Highlanders attack with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists.
