LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville senior guard Asia Durr was named to the all-ACC first team by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and the coaches for the third consecutive year.
Durr is averaging 21 points a game, tops in the ACC and 13th in the country. She tied her career high with 47 points in last Thursday's regular season home finale against NC State. She set an ACC record with 11 made 3-pointers in that 92-62 victory.
Joining Durr on the first team was Arike Ogunbowale and Jessica Shepard of Notre Dame. Emese Hof and Beatrice Mompremier of Miami were also named to the first team from the Blue Ribbon Panel and the coaches, as were Florida State's Kiah Gillespie, NC State's Kiara Leslie, North Carolina's Paris Kea and Tiana Mangakahia for Syracuse.
Durr is the reigning league player of the year. That winner is announced Wednesday along with coach of the year.
No. 3 Louisville (27-2, 14-2), the defending ACC Tournament Champion, will be the 2-seed in the 2019 ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. The Cardinals open play at 6 p.m. Friday against either 15-seed Wake Forest, 10-seed Virginia Tech or 7-seed Clemson.
