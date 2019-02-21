LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Asia Durr says she can't shoot quite as often or in the same volume as she did as a middle-schooler. She says she's getting older you know. But that routine she started as a youngster remains mostly intact as she winds down her senior season as U of L's second all-time scorer and one of the college game's best shooters.
"I get 3 to 400 shots a day after practice," said Durr. "It's quick, not slow. I want to get to game speed, game pace. I'll start off with two-pointers, 80-90, then I'll shoot some threes, 2 to 300. Then I'll shoot some pull-ups and that's where I really try to find my touch around the basket."
"She is without a doubt as focused and driven as any player I've had," said head coach Jeff Walz. "She leads by example, always the last one out of the gym. Her teammates respect her and she brings them along with her."
Durr began shooting with her father. She says it's always been calming and peaceful and her current post-practice routines remind her of those early days when she worked her way into nation's top-ranked high school recruit.
"It does. I definitely think about it all the time, shooting with my dad in the gym before practice," said Durr. "Then in high school I would shoot after practice. I would be so tired man. That's where you push harder. Those are the times it helped me be a better player. Those times when I really didn't feel like shooting or getting shots up, that's where it really paid off."
Durr is averaging 21 points a game as a senior and has over 2200 points in her Cardinal career. She hopes her legacy in Louisville is more about inspiring kids.
"That I gave it my all; blood, sweat and tears into this whole program and not even just about basketball, just the type of person I am," said Durr. "I want to give young kids that hope where they can do whatever they want to do. You have so many kids who really don't know what they are capable of doing and I just want to tell them you can do whatever you put your mind to."
