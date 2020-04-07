LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Along with finishing her school semester online at her parents house, Emina Ekic has been getting in a little tennis soccer in the basement of their home and playing Jenga with her brother and father. She's also been trying out some new recipes and recommends her peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.
What the University of Louisville senior-to-be would really like to do is spend time in person with her Cardinal soccer teammates.
"You don't know what you have until you lose it," Ekic said. "We're staying in touch through FaceTime and team meeting calls, but it's not the same. I'm sure we'd all like to get back together."
The team has been doing workouts provided by the strength coach, and they have accountability groups. They are put together in small groups or teams and go through a checklist every day of nine things they are tasked with doing. From ball skills and film work to getting enough sleep and eating healthy.
The midfielder who led Louisville in goals and assists this past season lost an opportunity to represent the U-23 national team when the Thorn Springs Invitational was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled to begin at the end of March in Portland.
"It was bittersweet," Ekic said. "It would have been nice to perform for some of the elite coaches in the country."
Ekic has been a part of the national team system since she was a freshman at duPont Manual High School. The ultimate goal is to represent the United States on the biggest stages.
"I would love to play professionally after college, and if I could be on an Olympic team or World Cup team, that would be a dream come true," she said.
For now, she'll be finishing up the last two weeks of her junior semester online. She's an exercise science major. She'll keep trying to connect with teammates and get ready for what she hopes is a senior year that includes soccer.
