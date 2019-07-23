LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Andrew Flynn and Hayes Mason traded chances to win for several hours before Flynn finally won the KPGA Junior Tour Championship on the fifth extra hole at Harmony Landing Country Club under sunny skies Tuesday.
Flynn, a St. Xavier senior and Mason, a junior at Taylor County High School, shared the lead after 18 holes Monday then played together and shot matching 1-under 70s in round two Tuesday. They mostly traded pars on the playoff holes, although each struggled to a double-bogey on the second playoff hole. Flynn prevailed with a par on the second playoff hole. Bryce Beard, another St. Xavier senior, finished two shots out of a playoff after a 73.
The girls 18-and-under title went to Rylee Suttor, a recent Collins High School graduate who will play college golf at Centre. Her eight-over 150 total for 36 holes was two shots better than 11-year-old Madison Glisson from Paducah.
Glisson said she wasn't surprised by her result, saying she's done pretty well against older girls in other events this season, and she wasn't really intimidated because she likes the challenge. Her father Jeff said he was also not really surprised, saying she's been playing competitively for about three years and is also beating him already.
Suttor admitted it was a little different going toe-to-toe against such a young competitor.
"It was really strange, but honestly, it was amazing," Suttor said. "I was pretty jealous of her. She's so good. She's gonna be great when she's a senior."
