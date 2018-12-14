LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek is up to number three in the Indiana State 3A rankings after beating its first six opponents by an average of 36 points. But the Dragons stepped up in competition Friday night and were beaten by Jeffersonville at a sold out Dragon lair.
The Red Devils top scorer, Trey Coleman sat with three fouls just two minutes into the game but the 9th ranked 4A team handled that and took down the Dragons 66-54. Point guard Jacob Jones was 12 points over his average with a 20-point night to lead Jeff. Silver Creek was led by 6'8" Sophomore Trey Calhoun, who scored 16 before he fouled out.
Other winners on full court preps Friday included Ballard beating Henry Clay 77-67, Waggener 84-68 over Southern. Male beat Butler 61-51 while the Male girls used a 14-0 run to end the game for a 46-45 win over Butler which had a 26-2 run just prior to take a commanding lead. St. Xavier stayed unbeaten with a 73-52 win over Christian Academy.