LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Seneca Redhawks are enjoying one of their best seasons in years, including a trip to the Louisville Invitational Tournament final. But they had lost some momentum recently, losing three of four heading into Friday night's meeting at Male (20-9). Consider some momentum retrieved.
Seneca (19-10) trailed by one after three quarters then outscored the Bulldogs 22-14 in the fourth for a 69-62 victory. That ended an eight-game win streak for Male.
Other winners on full court preps included Floyd Central. The Highlanders beat St. Xavier, 66-49, for their 18th win against just two losses. Cobie Barnes had a dominant 36-point night in his final home game.
Ballard beat Central 64-59 and in a meeting of two of the better girls teams in the area, Sacred Heart (21-7), raced out to a quick double-digit lead and beat Bullitt East (21-9), 65-58.
District play in Kentucky begins next week. Indiana teams still have a game or two remaining in the regular season before beginning postseason play.
