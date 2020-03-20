LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana University softball team played about a quarter of its season before it was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Hoosiers were on the road playing games in Florida when news kept trickling in. First, it was classes being moved online. Then, games were postponed.
Finally, after the second game of a March 12 doubleheader, the team learned its season was over.
"We were singing our fight song like we always do," recalled Gabbi Jenkins, a senior outfielder from Floyds Knobs, Indiana. "I look up, and my mom and dad are crying. We were kind of wondering. Our coaches pulled everybody over and told us. From that moment, it was just tears everywhere. Everybody was feeling the weight of that moment."
Jenkins, a graduate of Floyd Central High School, started all four years at Indiana. She and her teammates have been trying to process everything that's been taken away, she said, but they are also trying to look ahead to what can be done.
"What changed from Day 1 is the severity of this is real," Jenkins said. "We need to buy into that ... that what's important is the health of our country."
The NCAA is working on a ruling that would give student-athletes who play spring sports an extra year of eligibility. Jenkins would love to have that opportunity but knows that nothing is a guarantee anymore.
"I use the words 'cautiously optimistic' that good things are coming," Jenkins said. "However, these days magnify that things are not always certain and that we have to put our hope in things that are certain; to realize that today's troubles are enough for today and that we'll worry about tomorrow as it comes."
An education major, Jenkins said she is missing the kindergarten class she was helping, her professors, classmates and teammates but realizes there are much bigger things at play. An eventual return to normalcy will also mean a greater regard for daily life, she hopes.
"Treasuring what it means to be with people," she said, "will give us all a much more appreciative outlook on those mundane moments that we get to walk through every day whenever we are through this time."
