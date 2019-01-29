LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Assumption started off the Republic Bank Girls Louisville Invitational Tournament by knocking off Christian Academy, 45-39, Tuesday afternoon at Bellarmine University's Knights Hall.
Abby McQueary led the attack with nine points. Madalynn Nally and Jacqueline Raque each had eight points for first-year coach Stacy Pendleton. It's the Rockets (12-11) first LIT win in six years.
Christian Academy (17-8) was led by Arina Khlopkova's 13 points. The Centurians played without injured standout junior Shelby Calhoun.
Assumption advances to a Thursday meeting with Sacred Heart. All of Wednesday's games were pushed to Thursday due to JCPS schools being canceled Wednesday in anticipation of the extreme cold weather. The Thursday games have also been moved from Bellarmine to Manual High School.
In other action Tuesday, Bullitt East beat Fern Cree,k 71-33, behind 15 points and 13 rebounds from Caroline Scott. Jasmine Elder led three players in double figures with 12 points as Butler advanced 68-30 over Pleasure Ridge Park, and Deja Chatman had 11 as Manual beat Central, 40-29, in the nightcap.
The Chargers meet Mercy Thursday at Manual. Butler takes on Eastern, and Manual will meet Male.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.