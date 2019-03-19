LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were questions about just how motivated Indiana might be as they began play in the National Invitational Tournament on Tuesday night in Bloomington.
It's never easy when you were hoping to hear your name for the NCAA tournament on Selection Sunday. Those questions still lingered after one half of play against Saint Francis of Pennsylvania.
The Hoosiers trailed after the first twenty minutes 40-34 but used a 16-2 burst to start the second half to regain the lead, the momentum and control of the game en route to an 89-72 victory over the Red Flash.
IU played without freshman Romeo Langford, who injured his back in the Big Ten Tournament loss to Ohio State. They got an efficient 28 points (10-13 shooting) and eight rebounds from senior Juwan Morgan. Al Durham added 22 points. Devonte Green had 12 points and six assists, and Justin Smith was also in double figures with 10 points on 5-6 shooting to go along with nine rebounds.
Indiana (18-15) will host the winner of the game between Providence and Arkansas in round two.
