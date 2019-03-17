LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana was one of the first four left out of the NCAA tournament and will be a number one seed in the National Invitational Tournament.
The Hoosiers (17-15) will host St. Francis (Pa.) (18-15) Tuesday at 7:00 pm at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
“First, it is an honor to earn an invitation to post season play of any kind and our program will treat it as such, said IU Coach Archie Miller. “We look forward to the opportunity to be a #1 seed in the NIT and our goal is to win and take advantage of the experiences we can gain as a team.”
Indiana is the No. 1 seed while Saint Francis is the No. 8 seed. The winner gets either No. 4 seed Providence or No. 5 seed Arkansas in the second round. Other teams in the Hoosiers’ region include No. 2 seed Clemson, No. 3 seed Furman, No. 6 seed Wichita State and No. 7 seed Wright State.
The second round will be played between March 21-25 and the quarterfinals would be either March 26 or 27. Indiana would also host those games.
The semifinals and finals will take place April 2 and 4 in Madison Square Garden in New York City.
