LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanks in large part to a soft early season schedule, Indiana moved to 6-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season with an 88-75 win over Louisiana Tech Monday night in Bloomington.
Freshman big man Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded his third double-double and set a new season mark with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jackson-Davis made 11-of-13 from the free throw line.
"You have to want to go get the ball, honestly," Jackson-Davis said about his double-doubles. "I think I've done a pretty good job on that in timing, where the ball is going to come. And also just having my teammates feed me on offense and getting me easy buckets. So just letting the game come to me, really."
Al Durham had 18 points, Devonte Green scored 16 and Joey Brunk added 12 points.
"We've got trust in our post players," said Durham. "I feel like once we get it in, they're good to either pass it out or score. And I feel like once we pass it in we gotta trust in them to do either or, or make a great decision out of the post."
Indiana blew out to a 39-16 first half lead and were still up 16 at halftime at 52-36 thanks to 60 percent shooting from the field. They cooled off considerably in the second half but were able to maintain a double-digit lead nearly the entire way.
"For our team, I thought we got off to a really good start, said IU head coach Archie Miller. "Our guards did a really good job early in the game of attacking in transition. I thought they made the game pretty easy early. And we were able to build a comfortable lead."
"Second half, embarrassing really how we took care of the ball," Miller continued. "And I think it started very quickly in our first possession. When you turn the ball over coming out of halftime, you're not able to get a shot, messes you up. And just the types of turnovers we had really weren't very good.
And it hurt us all half. We weren't able to really get a hold of it. We weren't able to really play the game the right way in terms of how we moved it, shared it, free-flowing. It just became a dribble-fest, a turnover-fest and there weren't a whole lot of people in my opinion in sync. It was really hard to play the second half based on that."
Indiana closes out the Indiana Challenge on Saturday by hosting South Dakota State.
