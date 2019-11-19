LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They are already going bowling for the first time in the Tom Allen era. With two games remaining in the regular season, they already have more victories (7) then they've had in a dozen years. After a near miss last week at Penn State, the Hoosiers have another chance to add a win that could resonate through the years and help mark the 2019 team as one for the ages in Bloomington.
Yes they play an additional game or two depending on the years you're comparing, but in the history of Indiana football back to 1899, there have been exactly seven seasons with more than seven victories. The Hoosiers have three more chances to get beyond that number this year.
They host Michigan this Saturday then close the regular season at Purdue on November 30 before playing in a yet to be determined bowl game. The high mark for wins in a season was nine in 1945 and 1967.
All three of Indiana's defeats have come to ranked opponents (Ohio State, Michigan State which was ranked 25th at the time, and Penn State). The Hoosiers get their last shot at a ranked team this week against 8-2 Michigan. The Wolverines are 13th in the latest college football playoff rankings. They've won three straight and have beaten Indiana 23 straight times.
The Hoosiers have been very close to ending that streak with overtime defeats the last two times the Wolverines visited in 2015 and 2017.
"I just think that they're just playing with a high level of confidence and they're executing their scheme better and guys are getting open and getting the ball to open receivers and protecting the ball better," said IU head coach Tom Allen about Michigan's improved play. "They had issues with that early on. Haven't really had issues with that lately. That's a big deal. You start turning the ball over, then a lot of bad things happen."
There are 16 seniors who will suit up for the last time in Memorial Stadium.
"I just think it's been neat to see the guys buy in, it's been neat to get to know these guys and be able to invest in their lives and make an impact in them that's going to be way beyond what happens on game day," said Allen. "And that's a big reason why I do what I do and it's just a unique environment when you're not the one that brought them here."
Kickoff is 3:30 pm Saturday in Bloomington as IU bids for win number eight.