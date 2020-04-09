LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jared Wolfe was riding high when everything was canceled.
A win at the Great Bahamas Abaco Classic in January had him near the top of the money list on the Korn Ferry Tour and closing in on the ultimate goal of qualifying for the PGA Tour.
"The game I have when it's going well can translate to the PGA Tour, and it can translate well," Wolfe said. "That excites me. I don't feel like I need to make a huge jump in my golf game for me to be successful."
The 31-year-old Butler High School and Murray State University graduate is working on his game at TPC Sawgrass near his home in Jacksonville. He's also picked up a part-time side job to help with expenses while the tours are shut down. He's working in sales for a company called RevMed, owned by a couple of friends. Two to three days a week, he's going to small-town clinics and medical offices selling diagnostic testing called PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), which can help speed up testing for COVID-19.
"The CDC has encouraged them to use PCR technology, and it gives faster results than growing a culture in a lab," Wolfe said. "Some of these clinics don't have access to that PCR technology like hospitals do. This enables them to get (COVID-19 test) results in 24 hours rather than sometimes waiting up to two weeks."
Wolfe said it's fun learning a new challenge, and he also likes spending extra time at home with his wife Kelsey and their 7-month-old daughter Chloe. But like all athletes, he can't wait to get back out on the field of play.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.