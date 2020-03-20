LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana University team played about a quarter of its season before it was cancelled. They were on the road playing games in Florida when news kept trickling in. First it was classes going online, then games being postponed and then after the second game of a doubleheader last Thursday, they learned the season was over.
"After the second game we were singing our fight song like we always do," said Gabbi Jenkins. "I look up and my mom and dad are crying. We were kind of wondering. Our coaches pulled everybody over and told us. From that moment it was just tears everywhere. Everybody was feeling the weight of that moment."
Jenkins is senior outfielder who has started all four years at Indiana. The Floyd Central High School product said she and her teammates have been trying to process all that's been taken away but also trying to look ahead to what can be done.
"What changed from day one is the severity of this is real," said Jenkins. "We need to buy into that...that what's important is the health of our country."
The NCAA is working on a ruling that would give spring sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility. Jenkins would love to have that opportunity but knows that nothing is really a guarantee anymore.
"I use the words cautiously optimistic, that good things are coming," Jenkins said. "However these days magnify that things are not always certain and that we have to put our hope in things that are certain; to realize that today's troubles are enough for today and that we'll worry about tomorrow as it comes."
Jenkins is missing the kindergarten class she was helping as an education major, her professors, classmates and teammates but realizes there are much bigger things at play and hopes that an eventual return to normalcy will also mean a greater regard for daily life.
"Treasuring what it means to be with people will give us all a much more appreciative outlook on those mundane moments that we get to walk through every day whenever we are through this time."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.