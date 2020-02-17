LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- His coach, James "Boo" Brewer, is the last player from Bardstown High School at play at the University of Louisville. And his father, Jason Osborne, also starred for the Cardinals.
But JJ Traynor said it was his call to go to U of L.
"The home aspect and it's the highest level," said Traynor when asked why he chose the Cardinals. "And I've always been a Louisville fan since I was a little kid, so being able to play for them is pretty cool.
"When I watch them now, I try to see how I can fit in. It's different watching them where you know those guys and know the coach. I have to improve and get my weight up, but after I do that, I feel like I can make a big impact and be a part of the system and help them win and be a great player there."
Traynor had just one offer from Georgetown College during his junior season. But the interest and offers started rolling in after he ramped up his preparation after the season, often putting in two- and three-a-day workouts with Brewer and Dion Lee, a former Ballard High School standout who has worked with Romeo Langford and others.
The skinny 6-foot-9-inch Traynor bears a strong physical resemblance to his father, the 1993 Kentucky Mr. Basketball at Male High School who attends many of his games.
"We have a good relationship," Traynor said. "I don't see him that much, but there's no beef or anything like that.
"He was more of a guard than I am. I'm definitely more athletic, but he could probably shoot better than me, but I'll pass him," Traynor said with a laugh. "He gives me little tips, but he tries to let me find my own way. He wants me to figure it out myself."
"He's very coachable," Brewer said. "I think going to Louisville will be a great fit. I want him to bring back Doctors of Dunk back!"
Bardstown is 19-8 on the season. They play at Taylor County on Tuesday then host North Hardin on Friday to close out the regular season.
