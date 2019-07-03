LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the state's most successful high school softball coaches is leaving Louisville to coach in college.
Josh Bloomer will leave Male High School and become the hitting coach at Duke University.
Bloomer won a state title with Mercy in 2012 then had two state runner-up finishes at Male before capturing the school's first state title this past season. His Lady Bulldogs went 39-0 and also were named national champions in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25 poll.
"I am extremely excited to join the Duke Softball program as their hitting coach," Bloomer said. "I have nothing but great memories from my time coaching at Mercy and Male. The relationships and friendships formed will continue as I begin this next journey. I want to thank John Kelsey for his friendship and support as my athletic director these past seven years. There's no bigger advocate of youth sports than John.
"I will miss my players and goodbyes are always tough. But we have created amazing memories that will bond us forever. I will always be a Bulldog and supporter of Male High School."
Bloomer went 458-147-4 in seven seasons at Male, including six region titles.
“I wanted to bring in someone who will excel in three areas: knows how to connect well with young women, knows how to coach high academic performing student-athletes and how to teach hitting from a biomechanical standpoint to improve our offensive production,” Duke head coach Marissa Young said. “Josh Bloomer checked all of those boxes. Josh has had a proven track record of success, winning at every level he has coached — most recently achieving a No. 1 ranking nationally — and has done a lot of lead work with Blast Motion Sensor, improving swings using feedback from technology."
Male beat Warren East 6-1 on June 15 to complete its dream season. They lose just one senior from that team.
