LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Justin Thomas started his round with five straight birdies, avoided big numbers despite some wayward shots and electrified the fans at Medinah Country Club with a pair of eagles on the back nine to shoot a course-record 11-under 61 Saturday and take control of the BMW Championship outside Chicago. He is 21-under and leads Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay by six shots.
The Louisville native hasn't won this season after winning eight times in the last two seasons, but he's had five top tens and has been no worse than 12th in his last four starts. And he is now in position to be the FedEx Cup leader heading into next week's finals in Atlanta.
"It was one of those days where you get in a zone," Thomas told NBC Sports after the round. "I hit the ball pretty unbelievable. It's not like I made any long putts. I hit it close to the hole and took advantage of some opportunities when I had them and I got a couple of good breaks and that's stuff that happens when you shoot 11-under."
Thomas hit his second shot from 262 yards to three feet to set up an eagle on the par five 10th hole. Then after chipping in on 14 for a birdie, he holed an eight-iron from 181 yards on the par four 16th for his second eagle. He finished with a birdie at the par three 17th and a two-putt par at 18.
Thomas shared the first-round lead with Jason Kokrak after both shot what was then course-record 65's. He rallied late for a three-under 69 Friday and was two shots behind the leader Hideki Matsuyama who set a new mark with a nine-under 63. Thomas busted that with his 61 on a course that has hosted majors and measures over 7500 yards but has been playing soft.
The 26-year-old St. Xavier grad said he is not thinking at all about next week's FedEx Cup finals. He is thinking only of Sunday and staying aggressive as he bids for a tenth career PGA Tour victory.
"I'll just try to get the lead to seven as fast as I can and if I get it to seven, try to get it to eight," said Thomas. "I'm trying to win by as many as I possibly can and I know that this course is gonna be very gettable again tomorrow and guys have the potential to do what I did today. If I can just keep playing like how I've been playing, I feel like I can shoot another good round and see if we can maybe break some history."
