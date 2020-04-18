LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — They may represent different teams in the majors, but Kentucky's minor league baseball teams are working together to raise funds for members of their communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Louisville Bats were going to print their own T-shirts to sell but ended up joining forces with the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Lexington Legends to create a "We are Team Kentucky" shirt.
"It's the first time ever all three clubs have worked on anything," Bats Executive Vice President Greg Galiette said. "We were looking to create something COVID-19 related that we could all give back to our local communities. The birth of this T-shirt came out of that. We're excited to be a part of it and real excited to be donating our proceeds, $5 from each T-shirt going to the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund."
The T-shirts cost $15 apiece and can be ordered through the Bats' official website. If you'd like to support the Bowling Green or Lexington communities, purchase one of the shirts from the Hot Rods' website or the Legends' website.
As for whether or not we might have some baseball this year?
"We would move if and when Major League Baseball makes a decision (on) what way they're going to go," Galiette said. "We're also at the behest of the officials of the local government — our mayor and our governor — when they would give us the green light."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.