LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City controlled possession but not the shots or the goals in falling 1-0 to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
In the 74th minute, Pittsburgh was awarded a penalty kick after a collision between Louisville City's Alexis Souahy and a pair of Riverhounds. Pittsburgh's Neco Brett took the penalty kick and put it in the top left hand corner for the game's only goal.
Louisville City was already playing without Paolo DelPiccolo and Brian Ownby who were out with injuries. And they lost George Davis IV and Luke Spencer with hamstring injuries in the first half. The home team had 59 percent of the possession, but were outshot 11-6.
Louisville City dropped its second straight and is now 2-3-0 on the season. Pittsburgh is 1-1-2. LouCity travels to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies next Saturday.
