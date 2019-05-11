LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Magnus Rasmussen blasted a ball into the upper left-corner of the goal from just outside the box just six minutes into the contest igniting Louisville City to a 3-0 win at Birmingham Legion Saturday night.
Birmingham had come away with a 3-2 win at Louisville Slugger Field in March 31.
Lucky Mkosana won a header just outside the goal-mouth off a long feed from Shaun Francis and bounced home another goal in the 24th minute for a 2-0 lead.
Luke Spencer provided insurance with a sliding tally in the 53rd minute off a another Francis feed for the final margin. Ben Lundt picked up the shutout in goal.
Louisville City is back in action Wednesday at Lynn Stadium when they host Reading United in a second round U.S. Open Cup match. That's a 7:00 pm start.
