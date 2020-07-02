LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ryan Wheat said he is baseball "24/7."
An assistant coach at Trinity High School, an instructor and the director of the Louisville Legends travel baseball teams, he was the perfect guy to organize the Louisville Collegiate Baseball League.
It started with some calls from area college coaches after their seasons were shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We just kind of threw it together," Wheat said. "It took about three weeks. We just rolled out something online and guys filled out a form if they were interested, and it kind of went from there."
What developed is a five-team league with about 100 players playing about 20 games each. In a time when college seasons were shortened, high school seasons were canceled altogether and other summer leagues were shut down throughout the country, it has been a welcomed addition for area college players.
Jackson Case, who just graduated from Trinity, said losing his senior year of baseball was "awful." He'll be playing at Bellarmine University in the fall.
"Finally getting to come back on the field again after however long was so awesome for all of us," Case said.
Gabe Bratetic agrees. The Oldham County High School graduate got to play in 14 games as a freshman at Bellarmine before their season was stopped.
"It's so amazing," Bratetic said. "Just playing baseball again really opens your eyes to the game and makes you truly love the game. I felt like a little kid again. I couldn't stop smiling."
Wheat said it was truly a team effort to make it happen and keep the costs down for the players.
"Watching that first game and just the energy and the excitement to be playing again, it was probably one of the bigger things in may career. It was like opening day when they were 7 years old again. It was great," he said.
"St. Matthews cut us a great deal on field rental. Shively Sporting Goods cut us a great deal on uniforms. Local universities donated baseballs. Tommy Gordon is doing our umpires, and the price is the best that he can do. There's a lot of people that wanted this to work and wanted the guys to play."
And there's a chance that this league, born of necessity, could even become an annual thing.
