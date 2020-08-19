LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Matt Summers admits that working through the conditions of a pandemic tops anything he's had to deal with during his almost two decades in sports medicine and training.
"This is not something they teach you at school," Summers said with a laugh. "But I've learned in sports medicine you never know what's gonna walk through the door on a day-to-day basis."
And being fluid and adaptable during this time has been especially important for Summers and his team of trainers.
"I can't tell you how many times, even on a day-to-day basis, we were going in one direction and had to pivot to another direction," Summers said.
He is in his second stint at the University of Louisville. Summers started as a graduate assistant in 2003 after graduating from the University of Kentucky. He got a Masters degree in health and wellness at Louisville. There were stops in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, back at UK and most recently, nine years at Arkansas.
Now the senior director of sports medicine and the head football athletic trainer, Summers said the U of L players have responded well to the ever-changing landscape. His sports medicine team has worked diligently with other university branches to stay informed and keep the players and coaches educated.
"We really work in collaboration with our strength coaches, our nutritionists, our mental health providers, and we developed a COVID task team very quickly," Summerss aid.
"I think Matt Summers and his staff have done a phenomenal job with that," offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said. "I think there can't be enough good things said about the amount of work that they have put into making this go the way it's going."
Summers said the biggest challenge is not knowing what the players are doing away from the football building, but from what he's seen the last few months, he believes there can be a football season.
"I feel like the environment they're in here at the football stadium is a very safe environment," Summers said. "I feel like the structure and the family atmosphere they have here, the ability to have the resources that we can provide for our student-athletes is a really good situation for them. So that's why I feel we can move forward. Because we have a great plan, and it's just a matter of executing that plan."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.