LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rare University of Kentucky open football practice allowed some members of the media to see one of the many ways in which the Wildcats will be utilizing the varied talents of Lynn Bowden Jr. this season.
The junior from Youngstown, Ohio, is the team's leading returning receiver, but he may be reprising some of his high school quarterback days in 2019.
"You guys saw him out there today taking some snaps at quarterback," head coach Mark Stoops said. "He can do a lot of things, so we'll continue to fool around with him there."
"You want to get him the ball any way that we can, so we're gonna add touches from everywhere," co-offensive coordinator Eddie Gran added. "X,Y,F,Z position — we'll have him everywhere. Quarterback, running back — he's gonna be in a lot of different places."
Bowden caught 67 passes for 745 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. He had nine carries from scrimmage and also returned 25 kicks and brought two of his five punt returns back for touchdowns.
"I'm a playmaker," Bowden said. "They brought me here to make plays, change the score on the board and take pressure off them, and that's what I'm gonna do."
And he sounds like throwing from the Wildcat formation or just playing a little QB would be right in his wheelhouse.
"I played quarterback all my life," Bowden said. "It's just in me. I still got it."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.