LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As day two of conditioning began Wednesday for his Male High School Bulldogs, Chris Wolfe reflected on how things went Monday when his team got together for the first time and dealt with procedures and protocols associated with the coronavirus.
"Day one went better than I expected," said Wolfe, starting his 11th season at head coach at Male. "There's so many procedures and taking temperatures and getting the kids checked in and getting kids in the right sub-groups."
The majority of his players have been able to make it to the workouts thus far, and Wolfe thanked the parents for that.
The players have been split into two sessions to keep the group sizes under 50, then divided into smaller groups of less than 10 with various position coaches.
"We're just basically crawling now," Wolfe said. "We're not even walking. We're crawling. And that's OK.
"You hear the assistant coaches say how great it is to see the kids. I don't know how much we got accomplished. A little bit of conditioning, a little bit of weights, but more importantly, it was just great to get to see and work with the kids again. Even from that standpoint, if that's all we get out of the next two weeks, it will still be a productive two weeks."
After those two weeks, coaches will find out from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association what the next phase might be for practices. Wolfe said whether the season happens or not depends largely on what the goals are for the decision-makers.
"If their objective is not to have a single person get the virus, then we won't have a season," Wolfe said. "If their objective is to treat it and mitigate it like we do any infectious disease — whether it be MRSA: I've had to deal with that in the locker room. It spreads incredibly fast. Measles, mumps, even the seasonal flu that usually hits later in the year. We've had 2-3 kids get that, and we've had to remove them. But we don't shut things down. If it's what I'm seeing now that it's one kid gets sick and you shut things down for two weeks, then I don't see any way that we're going to have a season."
Wolfe believes that if a season is played, it would make sense to reduce the number of playoff teams and finish the season before Thanksgiving.
But that's a long way off. The next set of guidelines will be coming by mid-July.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.