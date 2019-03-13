LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Area teams Mercy and Bardstown Bethlehem both lost close games Wednesday in the opening round of the girls sweet 16, being played for the first time in Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Bethlehem, the fifth region champion, was making its first-ever trip to the sweet 16 and battled with Owensboro Catholic in a game that was tied going to the fourth quarter. The Lady Aces were able to prevail 53-47. They got 15 points from Mackenzie Keelin and 14 from Hannah McKay. The Banshees were led by 14 each from Ella Thompson and Amelia Hodges. They finish their best-ever season at 29-5 but lose only two seniors.
Mercy won the sixth region for the second straight year after an up and down regular season. The state runners up a year ago lost 65-64 to George Rogers Clark when a late shot from Hope Sivori missed. Sivori finished 6-of-9 from three-point range and led all scorers with 29 points. Mercy finishes the year at 16-15.
Other winners on day one were Ryle, 56-29 over Murray and Scott County, 87-61 Knott County Central.
7th region champion Male opens play Thursday at 1:30 against Boyd County. The Bulldogs will be without Senior star Cameron Browning who was recently diagnosed with mononucleosis. 8th region winner Collins plays at 6:30 against Southwestern.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.