LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville PGA teaching professional Mike Thomas was at the Players Championship with his son Justin, the world's fourth-ranked golfer when the tour was shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He is still in Florida making the best of things for now.
"It's funny," Mike Thomas said. "Justin was saying that week, 'I'm really starting to feel good over this thing'. A couple hours, later they said 'No tournament.'"
Mike Thomas has spent some time working on the games of his Louisville-area pupils online.
"Some of my students will send me videos," he said. "I do some webinars on the software that I use where I can put up some commentary or draw some lines on the screen and so forth."
But he hasn't worked much with his star pupil.
"When you play golf for a living, and you don't have anything to work towards, there's no incentive to go out and get sharper." Mike Thomas said. "(Justin) hasn't played in the last week or so. He will, in all likelihood, start that process about 10 days before he goes back out. These guys aren't going to forget how to play golf."
The tour is currently postponed until at least mid-May.
Mike Thomas said the courses are starting to close in Florida, so there may not be anywhere to play.
Thomas said the annual fundraiser for Justin Thomas' foundation and the American Junior Golf Association event he hosts in April have been postponed. He also said Justin was disappointed not to have the opportunity to play in the Olympics for the first time. He was in position to be one of the United States representatives.
But there is a realization that those events, or whether or not more golf is played this year, pales in comparison to what is currently happening in the world.
"There's people with a lot bigger issues than when the U.S. Open is going to be rescheduled for," Mike Thomas said. "So you have to keep that in perspective."
