LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — John Hunter Nemechek has been getting reacquainted with virtual racing over the past few weeks. The NASCAR driver said he's been on iRacing since 2010, but it had been a couple of years since he put the virtual pedal to the metal.
Now, virtual racing is the only competitive outlet for Nemecheck and other NASCAR drivers. The third nationally televised iRacing event since real races were shut down due to the novel coronavirus outbreak will take place Sunday at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.
"We're all competing against each other, for sure," Nemecheck said. "At this point, it's all for bragging rights between us drivers. We're competitive and we're still getting after it, still having fun."
Well, sure it's fun. But, to give you an idea of drivers' competitive nature and just how seriously some are taking these simulated races, Nemechek's team has been building simulators to get better, and Nemechek competed in a few races this week at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway against racers from all over the world. He said he won a couple, too.
"Some of these guys are so fast; I don't know how they do it," Nemechek said. "We're trying to get better every week."
The 22-year-old is also looking forward to getting back to real racing. He was just getting a taste for the NASCAR Cup Series in his first year racing on the circuit before COVID-19 caused most of the world to slam on the brakes. Nemechek also hoping to get to race a little more against his father, NASCAR veteran Joe Nemechek.
"For us, it's like going in the backyard and throwing a baseball or throwing a football and kind of playing catch, but just on a very different level," Nemechek said with a laugh.
Who is the better virtual racer?
"Dad didn't grow up with a simulator," Nemechek said. "He gets some motion sickness."
