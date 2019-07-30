BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tyson Helton said the goal is to win championships at Western Kentucky University. There was a championship culture when he was there before, and he wants to bring that back.
Helton is back for a second stint on the hill. He was offensive coordinator at WKU in 2014 and 2015. They won 20 games in those two seasons, and quarterback Brandon Doughty led the nation in passing offense both seasons. But it may take a little time to get back to those levels after the Toppers won just three games a year ago.
The first-time head coach has seen signs that things could turn around.
"When I walked into the room the first time to talk to our football team, I had the very same feeling I had in 2014 when I came in," Helton said. "I felt like those guys wanted to win. They were passionate about winning. They were willing to do what it takes to win. They were highly motivated, and that made me feel good right from the start, and that has progressed from spring and summer. I think the guys have really taken the reins. We got some good team leaders. Does that equal wins? We'll find out. But if you're pulling in the same direction, and everybody believes in each other, usually it's gonna work out for you."
"With the new coaching staff, I've seen a change," added Malik Staples, a transfer linebacker from the University of Louisville. "Guys are happy to be here where it seems like they dreaded it before."
Helton comes from a football family. His father Kim has been a coach for more than four decades and is on his staff as an analyst. His older brother Clay is the head coach at the University of Southern California. But his first stop in Bowling Green provided another major coaching influence.
"Outside of my family, Jeff Brohm has made the biggest impact for me as a coach," Helton said. "It went beyond a professional relationship. It was a personal relationship. Our families are close. When you hit those bumps in the road and those hard times, and you know you've got a guy that you can walk through it with, it's important, and Jeff Brohm was that guy for me."
The Toppers will try to get back to those winning ways beginning Aug. 29 when they host Central Arkansas.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.