LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dana Evans led all scorers with 19 points and Elizabeth Balogun scored 15 on 5-of-6 shooting from the three-point line to key Louisville's 75-56 win over Western Kentucky Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville started out hot, making 69 percent of its shots in the opening quarter to just 28 percent for the Hilltoppers. Balogun, a Sophomore transfer from Georgia Tech made all four of her shots from deep, all from the right wing or corner as the Cardinals went to the locker room with a 34-25 lead.
The Cardinals finished at 49 percent for the game, 47 percent from three. WKU shot 33 percent for the game, 32 percent beyond the arc.
Evans spent most of last season as a key energy boost off the bench. She'll be asked to run the show this season. She made 7-of-14 shots and 3-of-6 from the three-point line. Another returning veteran, Jazmine Jones filled up the box score with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists.
Elizabeth Dixon, another Sophomore transfer from Georgia Tech had 10 points and 13 rebounds, while Senior Bionca Dunham also had 10 points.
WKU was led by Junior Sherry Porter with 15.
The Cardinals stay in state as they continue a five-game homestand by hosting Murray State Friday at 7:00 pm.
