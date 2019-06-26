LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The PGA Junior League program has been around for five years both nationally and locally. The idea is to provide more of a team concept for a very individual sport.
Players are paired with another player and compete in a two-man scramble against two other players from a different course. On Wednesday, the team from Seneca Golf Course was hosting a team from the First Tee of Louisville, and later that day, another team from Heritage Hills Golf Club was coming in for a match.
The kids from Seneca play their home matches at the First Tee of Louisville Seneca Youth Golf Course, a nine-hole par three.
"Before, it was a lot of practicing instead of getting out on the course," said Grant Hummel, assistant professional at Seneca. "Now, they get to be involved with a team, so they have another partner with them. They're playing scramble against the other golf courses. It's a lot of fun for them."
In a two-man scramble, both players hit their tee shots, then go to the best of those shots. Both hit their second shots from there, go to the next best shot and continue like that until finishing the hole.
"It's given opportunities to kids who may not be the most competitive golfer," Junior League assistant Leah Pehlke said. "Just starting out, it gives them an opportunity to compete. The scramble format gives them a good cushion to let the other people help them, and it's getting a lot of kids out that might not have had the opportunity to compete."
"You learn a lot of things," first-year player Jack Burrice added. "Putting, chipping. It's really fun too, because at the end, we get to play nine holes."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.