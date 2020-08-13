JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Isaac Parker and his staff are trying to bring "Red Pride" back to Jeffersonville High School football.
Seven of the 12 members of the coaching staff, including Parker, are former players at Jeff and graduates of the school.
"Everybody wants to give back. Everybody wants to see that tradition, that consistency back in the program," said Parker, a second-year head coach. "We practice every day like there's gonna be a season. We prepare for it. We're very hopeful and very confident that we're ready to step in and as prepared as we can be. They've embraced all of our policies and all of our rules as we're going forward, and they've embraced what we're putting out on the field too. We're ready."
The overriding goal is simply to have a football season.
"I've just been with the mindset that we're gonna play as long as we follow the rules and stay safe," senior center Cameron VanCleve said.
The team is excited about getting to play on a brand new turf field in 2020. They are likely just days away from being able to practice on it after work is wrapped up on the track and stands surrounding the field.
"It's been a long time coming," Parker said. "It's adding a lot of excitement for the young men. We're all really grateful that the school board and the school administration approved that and moved forward with it."
"The new stadium looks beautiful," senior quarterback Gervasio Mitchell added. "It's better than what we were playing on. Everybody's gonna be ready to play. There's so much hype and energy. We're ready to rock and roll."
The Red Devils have a scrimmage Saturday at Whiteland, then open the season Aug. 21 with the first of two regular season games against Floyd Central. The first game on the new field comes in week four against Columbus East.
