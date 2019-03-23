LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek used a hot start to the second half to get a lead it never relinquished in winning its first boys state basketball title. The Dragons overcame some shaky free throw shooting down the stretch to beat the defending champs from Culver Academy and claim the 3A crown 52-49 Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
An intriguing mix of veterans and youngsters, skill and size, coach Brandon Hoffman's team produced the first state title of any sort at Silver Creek.
Senior Zane Gross led the scoring with 15 points. Sophomore Kooper Jacobi had 12 points. Seniors Jack Hawkins and Ty Kessinger had eight apiece for Silver Creek (25-3).
After making just 6-of-21 shots in the first half, Silver Creek still led 16-12, then made 9-of-11 shots to start the second half.
Culver's season ends at 24-4.
