Mark Stoops said Monday that the bye week was good to Sawyer Smith and that the graduate transfer is expected to get the start Saturday when the Wildcats host Arkansas.
"So he took a solid week off, and he needed that," said Stoops at his weekly press conference. "And the word I got from our trainer here this morning was that he feels significantly better. So that will be the plan. We'll see. I'm not trying to withhold any information on you guys. It just is what it is. He's banged up, you guys know that. You know the other options that we have been working and but we'll proceed with Sawyer, and anticipate him being the starting quarterback and being able to play this week. So that's the plan and we'll see how the week goes."
The off week was not only good for Smith and others to get healthy, but it gave Stoops and his coaching staff a better chance to evaluate some of the younger players to see who might provide some additional help as the season progresses.
"We watched a lot of guys," Stoops said. "A lot of guys got reps last week. We went back to some of the camp process and just worked everybody in front of us, in front of all the coaches and worked everybody and tried to develop guys and get them ready. So we'll see. I'm not ready to tell you anything right now as far as who may play or may not.
But, again, we have four opportunities with some of the guys that are redshirting to play. If they can help, we will. Also, it's a way that if they're ready, if they're ready to contribute and get out there and function, then that could help their progress as well. We'll take a look at that."
The Wildcats are looking to end a three-game slide and get their first SEC win of the year against an Arkansas team that is also 2-3 overall, also coming off a bye week and also looking for its initial league victory.
"They're very close to putting it all together," said Stoops of the Razorbacks. " That was evident watching the Texas A&M game (a 31-27 defeat). And they had a chance to have the week off and regroup and kind of put a plan together as well. So you know it's going to be a great challenge."
It's a 7:30 pm start in Lexington on the SEC network.
