LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As practices resume for St. Xavier football, assistant coach Nick Baisch has seen an energy born of missing time with friends and missing a routine.
"They don't want to leave, and that's never been the case after practice," Baisch said.
The Tigers have been going through conditioning and a few football-related drills for the past three weeks.
"These three weeks have been awesome," said Baisch, a St. X grad and former fullback at Western Kentucky University. "It's about getting the coaches around our kids, building positive relationships and tying these kids back to the school building. They've been online for so long. Them wearing that St. X across their chest, it really helps them tie into school."
"It's been great," senior linebacker Curtis Cotten II added. "There's a lot of energy. We're happy to see each other. We're just all here to work and get better."
"Everybody motivates each other," senior Offensive Tackle Tucker Greive said. "Nobody is getting down. We just keep working."
Of course, being excited to be around one another means regular reminders about the social distancing and following protocols.
"That first day I was like, 'Guys, you gotta stay away from each other,'" Baisch said. "The only times they had seen each other was on screens, so they naturally gravitate to each other."
"It gets annoying sometimes, but we've got to follow what the coaches say," Cotten II added.
Segment 3 of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's plan for returning to sports runs through July 12, so schools should get some answers later this week about what the next segment will look like. Many questions remain about whether or not there will actually be a football season, but that is certainly the hope.
"Just to be able to play," Cotten II said about hopes for this season. "I've always dreamed of playing my senior year, you know. It's just something I've always wanted to do. I would hate for that to get taken away."
"I think in our minds we're all just hoping for the best and in our minds we're going to be playing DeSales in the first game of the season," Greive added.
That first game is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.