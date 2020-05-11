LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They started arriving a little before 6 a.m. and trickled in throughout part of Monday morning: trucks with horses from The Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, workers to care for the horses checked in with masks on and finally, signs of life again at Churchill Downs.
Monday was the first day for stables to be open, a delay of almost two months thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. One-hundred-seventy-five horses arrived with a staggered arrival of another 1,000-plus expected over the next 7-10 days from New Orleans, Florida, Arkansas and other tracks in Kentucky.
"It's so exciting to see the horses and all of our community from the backstretch return," Churchill Downs Publicity Manager Kevin Kerstein said. "A lot of these people have been away from their families longer than they expected. It's been about two months since we announced the delay of the backside opening, so a lot of elated faces were coming out this morning — families being reunited and people getting back to their home here in Kentucky."
And the uncertainty of racing in New York and California means Churchill Downs will have even more star power than usual.
"Trainers like Bob Baffert, Chad Brown and Todd Pletcher will be converging with our superstar trainers," Kerstein said. "Plus, you're going to have some of the top jockeys in the country here at Churchill Downs. Luis Saez, Joel Rosario and both Ortiz brothers will be here. You're going to see so many of the top jockeys and trainers in the nation here, so that will be very exciting to see."
The abbreviated spring meet begins at 1 p.m. Saturday with no fans for the foreseeable future. They will continue racing Thursday through Sunday (plus Memorial Day). Closing day for the meet is Saturday, June 27.
