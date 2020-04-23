LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For most people around the Louisville area, a typical Kentucky Derby week starts the Monday before the first Saturday in May (or the last Monday in April, as it's so often called). For those of us covering the race, it was the week before that when things really started cranking up.
A typical Thursday prior to Derby week would mean some contenders putting in their final big works or another contender or two arriving at the track from out of town.
"For us, Derby week is this week," said WDRB's Rick Bozich, who covered his first Derby in 1979. "If you wait until the week of the Derby, you have a hard time. This is the big week. You can actually talk to trainers, watch some serious workouts and make connections with trainers where you can actually get some stories."
WDRB's Eric Crawford covered his first Derby in 1993. He agreed but added that it's changed a bit in recent years with some horses not being shipped in until the actual week of the race, something that almost never happened 15-20 years ago.
Crawford added still photography to his writing and television duties in the last couple of years and said it was on this day a year ago that he got one of his best photos.
"Some horse rears up and is acting crazy," Crawford said. "I get a great picture of the horse in full, back on two legs, legs in the air, exercise rider trying to stay on, somebody trying to drag him down, and that horse was Country House."
That same Country House was later declared the winner of the Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security was taken down for interference.
Both Bozich and Crawford said they felt lost when they first started covering the race. A different language. A different world. But they were each focused on different things.
"I just tried not to ask a stupid question," Bozich said. "I remember one guy asking a top trainer years ago why he thought his horse could win the Derby if the horse hadn't done so well the year before."
For those unaware of why that would be a stupid question, horses have one chance at the Derby as 3-year-olds, and that's it.
"The big thing I had in mind was don't step in a horse's way," Crawford said. "Don't get killed."
Bozich then added "and don't step in other things too."
Both find it strange not to be getting ready for the Run for the Roses a week from Saturday. But they also feel like it will be celebrated, albeit in a different way, in its adjusted time slot for this strange novel coronavirus year, Sept. 5.
