LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bob Beatty used the analogy of a dog swimming in a lake to describe what the last month of six-hour per week workouts have been like for his Trinity High School football team.
"I felt like we were a dog paddling," Beatty said. "Just kind of floundering around."
Now, there is some direction. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association voted last week to push back the start of the football season, but at least for now, to have a season in this season of uncertainty brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Here it is, it's presented itself and we have to adjust," said Beatty. "If we don't adjust, there won't be a season. Some light at the end of the tunnel. We've got some dates now. That doesn't mean we're going to play, but we've got some hope, some flicker of light."
"I'm glad the KHSAA decided we could have a season," said senior defensive lineman Alton Jefferson. "No matter how many games we have as long as we have a season. I'm ready."
"We've just got to stay focused and be ready for week one when week one comes, whenever that is," said senior quarterback Nathan McElroy. "We've just got to stay ready."
The school just announced that they will play Cincinnati Moeller in a Sept. 11 opener. They are still trying to fill other spots on a schedule that has lost several other out-of-state opponents.
Another rule change that affects Trinity more than most schools is limiting the number of players that can be dressed on the sidelines. The number for this year is 60, about 40 or so fewer than the Rocks would typically have, providing another incentive for a lot of players.
"We're gonna dress 60," said Beatty. "Home or away, we're gonna dress 60. So right now they're saying 'Hey, what can I do to be one of those 60.'"
