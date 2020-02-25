LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville scored twice in the 7th and added four more runs in the 8th to beat Xavier 8-5 on an overcast Tuesday afternoon at Jim Patterson Stadium to avoid a second straight mid-week defeat.
The Cardinals lost to Wright State last Tuesday before getting a three-game weekend sweep over Valparaiso. They trailed the Musketeers 5-2 before the late-inning comeback.
Danny Oriente went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs, including two on a 7th inning double to get the Cards back within a run. Levi Usher's single to center scored pinch-runner Trey Leonard to get the scoring started in the 8th, tying the game at five.
Justin Lavey's fielder's choice gave the Cards the lead. Tim Borden doubled down the left-field line to drive in another run and Oriente's single closed out the scoring.
Ben Metzinger had three of the Cardinals 15 hits on the day. Usher and Cameron Masterson matched Oriente's two hits.
St. Xavier grad Adam Elliott pitched two perfect innings to get the victory. Michael Kirian got his fourth save with a 1-2-3 ninth.
Louisville (5-3) opens a three-game series against Western Michigan Friday at 3:00 pm at Jim Patterson Stadium.
