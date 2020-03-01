LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville got four runs in the first, five in the third and scored in every inning but the second in a 16-0 rout of Western Michigan to complete a three-game sweep Sunday on a beautiful, almost spring-like day at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Luke Smith had his way with the Broncos on the mound, needing just 79 pitches to complete seven shutout innings. The senior right-hander allowed three hits and fanned four for his second win of the year without a loss. Kerry Wright and Kellan Tulio each threw an inning to complete the Cards' second shutout of the season.
Ben Metzinger and Tim Borden II each had their first collegiate home runs in the win. Both were solo shots. Metzinger in the sixth and Borden in the eighth. Metzinger and Luke Brown each went 3-for-4 on the day.
Ben Bianco had a pair of hits and a career-high five runs batted in.
The nine-game homestand ends on Tuesday when Louisville (8-3) hosts Morehead State at 3:00 pm.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.