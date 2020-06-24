LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U of L men's basketball team got a key addition to the 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of 6'3" guard El Ellis from Tallahassee Community College.
A native of Durham, North Carolina, Ellis joins his friend Bobby Pettiford and Bryce Hopkins as commitments in the 2021 class. Ellis told 24/7 sports that he chose Louisville over Connecticut, NC Central, Oregon and Texas Tech.
“A few days ago me and coach Mack had a real good conversation on FaceTime and after that I called my family and talked to them and I called Mack two hours later and I told him that I was coming to Louisville,” Ellis told 24/7 sports. “Having an opportunity to play in the ACC being from North Carolina has always been a dream, and I feel like I should chase that dream."
The combo guard averaged 14.3 points (40.3 3P%), 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in his Freshman year at Tallahassee CC.
