LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coming off a bye week and a week where the players were locked in on the practice field, Saturday's one-sided loss at Miami came as a pretty big surprise to the U of L football coaches.
"Everybody always says off weeks can go two ways," said Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown. "It can go really bad for you because of rust or really good for you because you're well-prepared, and we came in thinking we were really prepared because that was our best week of practice since we've been here. So it did shock me that we took a step backwards as opposed to continuing to go forward."
It was a rare clunker for a team that has been competitive with its entire schedule, outside of the 45-10 defeat to ACC power Clemson. The Cardinals committed 14 penalties for 119 yards and turned the ball over three times. Although they ultimately outgained the Hurricanes, they trailed 35-14 at halftime en route to the 52-27 defeat, the most points ever scored by the Hurricanes against an ACC opponent.
"You don't want to have the penalties," said Co-Offensive Coordinator Dwayne Ledford. "We've got to do a better job of eliminating those things because we can control all of those."
Louisville (5-4, 3-3) has a second chance to become bowl eligible this Saturday when they travel to North Carolina State. The Wolfpack has lost three straight and is just 1-4 in the league.
"This is a new team, new coaching staff," said Brown. "We're both trying to figure each other out, continue to get better and we've gotten better throughout the season, so hopefully we'll come back a whole lot better on Saturday."
It will be a homecoming of sorts for Ledford, who coached at NC State for the last three seasons. He said it might be a little weird to be on the opposing sideline at first, but not for long.
"I'm sure it will be when you get out there, but it's about getting these guys to the field and ready to perform," said Ledford. "When you're coaching on the sidelines, you're not going to get caught up in the crowd. You're just focused on the kids."
Both Brown and Ledford say the players have responded well since Saturday. They are both hopeful that good practices this week will carry over to the playing field better this week than last.
