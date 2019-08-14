LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the positions in definite need of an upgrade for the new coaching staff at the University of Louisville was tight end.
Jordan Davis was the leading returner with all of six catches at two seasons as a Cardinal. The redshirt senior now has some help.
There are nine players listed as tight ends on the current U of L roster, many of whom have little to no experience at the position.
Ean Pfeifer is a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt who has only played offensive line. Jeffrey Banks is a junior college transfer who has played mostly wide receiver. Tobias Little was a fullback for the Cardinals who last played in 2017 after tearing an ACL last season. Isaac Martin is a redshirt sophomore who played linebacker at Trinity High School.
In Scott Satterfield's offense, the position includes an H and a Y spot with some players mixing between the two. The H-back is more like a fullback/tight end combination, while the Y is more of a traditional tight end.
Marshon Ford is a redshirt freshman from Ballard High School who started as a walk-on and is now on scholarship. He played linebacker, safety and some tight end with the Bruins.
"I never really blocked in high school, but here, yeah, it's competitive," Ford said. "I can catch. I can block. Whatever my team needs me to do, that's what I'm going to do."
Davis is ready for a breakout senior year.
"I know my role is going to improve and grow for sure with this offense," he said. "It's definitely a blessing that (the new coaching staff) came in for my senior year [and] let me finally be able to show my full potential."
"One of our strengths as a staff is that we can evaluate players and where they fit," tight end and special teams coach Stu Holt added. "We try to be straightforward with them and tell them exactly where they are on the depth chart and why. The quicker everyone finds a role and accepts that role, that's going to help us in the season."
