LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are four players heading to area schools that have made the 2019 Boys McDonald's All-American game rosters. There is also one player heading to U of L in the women's game. The 42nd annual games will be played March 27 in Atlanta.
Kentucky is one of five schools with a pair of participants. 6-foot-4-inch guard Tyrese Maxey from South Garland (Texas) High School and 6-foot-7-inch forward Kahlil Whitney from Roselle Catholic (New Jersey) High School will both represent the West team. They are the 66th and 67th UK players all-time in the game. There have been 35 in the John Calipari era.
They will be joined by Louisville signee Samuel Williamson, a 6-foot-7-inch forward from Rockwell (Texas) High School. He's averaging 25.6 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this season. Rockwell is 23-5 and ranked sixth among Texas 6A schools. He's the 28th McDonald's All-American for the Cardinals and the first since V.J. King in 2016.
Indiana is represented by Trayce Jackson-Davis, a 6-foot-9-inch center from Center Grove (Indiana) High School. He'll play on the East team.
The U of L women will have Nyah Green playing. She's a 6-foot-1-inch guard from Allen High School in Texas and will be on the West team.
