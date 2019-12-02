LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville women's basketball team is up to number two in the latest AP college basketball poll, matching their highest-ever ranking.
U of L has been ranked second in the AP poll four other times, three times last season and once in 2017-18.
The Cardinals moved up six spots after beating then-number one Oregon 72-62 Saturday in the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. It was the team's third win in the event and ran its record to 8-0.
"It's just a great win ... but at the same time, it's not putting us in the Final Four," said head coach Jeff Walz after beating the Ducks. "It's a win in November. We've got a lot of work to do. We've got to get better. But, it shows our kids that if you follow the scouting reports and play hard and play aggressive like we did tonight, we can play with anybody."
Stanford moved up to number one, while Oregon dropped to third. UConn is 4th and Oregon State is 5th. Indiana is number 14 and Kentucky is 15th.
Dana Evans was named ESPNW national player of the week and ACC player of the week after averaging a tournament best 21 points and 4 assists a game. The Junior point guard from Gary, Indiana made 11-of-21 shots from three-point range and 17-of-18 free throws.
Louisville's next start is Thursday at Ohio State in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.
