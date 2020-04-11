LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lauren Hartlage is still getting out on the golf course and finishing up the final weeks of her finance degree at the University of Louisville, then it's into the unknown.
The NCAA has approved an extra year of eligibility for student-athletes such as Hartlage, who lost most of her senior year on the golf course due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I've been thinking a lot about what's going to happen the next year," said Hartlage. "They're still trying to figure out things like the ACC has to vote and the school, but it looks like we would have a chance to come back, so that definitely is an option."
The all-ACC performer from Elizabethtown also lost an opportunity to play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur. The second annual event for the world's top 75 amateurs was to be played last week at the famed course, the week before the Masters, but was canceled. Hartlage played in the inaugural event last April. She's competed in some of the top amateur events in the country, but said this one lived up to the hype.
"It was definitely one of the best tournaments I've ever been in," said Hartlage. "They treat us amazing, almost like we were playing in the Masters. And playing it the week before was extra special because the course was in amazing condition. It was pretty special."
Her original plan was graduation, then getting ready for the LPGA Qualifying School in August. That has been postponed until October for now. And with so much uncertainty, Hartlage will play the waiting game before making a decision on whether to come back for another year or turn pro, thankful for all she has and the opportunities to come.
